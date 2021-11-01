0
Monday 1 November 2021 - 07:29

Taliban Says Failure to Recognize Their Government Could Have Global Effects

Story Code : 961451
Taliban Says Failure to Recognize Their Government Could Have Global Effects
Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters Saturday that the Afghan people have a right to have their government recognized by the US, Reuters reported.

“Our message to America is, if unrecognition continues, Afghan problems continue, it is the problem of the region and could turn into a problem for the world,” Mujahid said.

He told reporters that the “issues which caused” the 20-year war in Afghanistan could have been solved through negotiations and “political compromise".

The Taliban rapidly took over Afghanistan in mid-August as the US and allied forces were withdrawing.

The US officially withdrew from Afghanistan on August 31, ending the nation’s longest war. The group unveiled its interim government in early September.

No country, including the US, has since recognized the Taliban’s government, though some nations have pursued varying levels of engagement with the group.

The international community has repeatedly raised concerns about whether the Taliban would rule the same way they did when they last held power, despite the Taliban claiming they would not.

The US agreed earlier this month to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan following negotiations in Qatar but reiterated that it would not recognize the Taliban as the Afghan government.
Comment


Featured Stories
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
31 October 2021
Ethiopia’s Strategic Town of Dessie ‘Captured’ by Rebel Forces
Ethiopia’s Strategic Town of Dessie ‘Captured’ by Rebel Forces
31 October 2021
Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar
Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar
31 October 2021
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in 'All-Inclusive' Dialogue
30 October 2021
US Spy Agencies: Covid-19 Origins May Never Be Known; China Calls Report ‘Political Farce’
US Spy Agencies: Covid-19 Origins May Never Be Known; China Calls Report ‘Political Farce’
30 October 2021
Taliban Pushing to Unlock Billions in Afghan Central Bank Reserves Abroad
Taliban Pushing to Unlock Billions in Afghan Central Bank Reserves Abroad
30 October 2021
Yemeni Forces Close to Liberating Ma’rib as Major Tribe Switches Sides to Back Ansarullah
Yemeni Forces Close to Liberating Ma’rib as Major Tribe Switches Sides to Back Ansarullah
30 October 2021
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
29 October 2021
EU Deploys Election Observers to Venezuela in Boost to Maduro
EU Deploys Election Observers to Venezuela in Boost to Maduro
29 October 2021
Nujaba Chief: Iraqis to Regain Sovereignty from US Occupation Only Through Gun Barrels
Nujaba Chief: Iraqis to Regain Sovereignty from US Occupation Only Through Gun Barrels
29 October 2021
Rights Group Urges Ending Saudi Imprisonment of Minors
Rights Group Urges Ending Saudi Imprisonment of Minors
29 October 2021
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files
28 October 2021