0
Monday 1 November 2021 - 10:18

Vehicle Explosion Rocks Yemen’s Aden, Claims 12 Lives

Story Code : 961475
Vehicle Explosion Rocks Yemen’s Aden, Claims 12 Lives
“Twelve civilians were killed in an explosion” in the vicinity of the Aden International Airport and “there are also serious injuries,” Reuters quoted an unnamed security official as saying on Saturday.

The cause of the huge blast was not yet known, Reuters cited the official as saying.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses and a number of other unnamed officials confirmed the incident.

An airport official said a small truck exploded at an outer gate to the airport on Saturday evening, while a local official and two security sources said the vehicle was carrying petroleum products.

Earlier this month, an explosives-laden car in Aden targeting a convoy transporting the city governor claimed the lives of at least six people and wounded others. The governor survived.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia, backed by the United States and regional allies, launched a brutal campaign against Yemen, with the goal of bringing the government of former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah movement, which had overthrown the previous Yemeni government in a revolution.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases.

For the past few years, Hadi has turned Aden into his so-called regime’s temporary capital, gathering his armed militias there. However, tensions have also simmered within Aden itself between Hadi and the southern separatist groups, which are collectively known as the Southern Transitional Council [STC]. The council is supported by the United Arab Emirates [UAE], which is Saudi Arabia’s significant ally in the war.
Comment


Featured Stories
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
31 October 2021
Ethiopia’s Strategic Town of Dessie ‘Captured’ by Rebel Forces
Ethiopia’s Strategic Town of Dessie ‘Captured’ by Rebel Forces
31 October 2021
Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar
Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar
31 October 2021
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in 'All-Inclusive' Dialogue
30 October 2021
US Spy Agencies: Covid-19 Origins May Never Be Known; China Calls Report ‘Political Farce’
US Spy Agencies: Covid-19 Origins May Never Be Known; China Calls Report ‘Political Farce’
30 October 2021
Taliban Pushing to Unlock Billions in Afghan Central Bank Reserves Abroad
Taliban Pushing to Unlock Billions in Afghan Central Bank Reserves Abroad
30 October 2021
Yemeni Forces Close to Liberating Ma’rib as Major Tribe Switches Sides to Back Ansarullah
Yemeni Forces Close to Liberating Ma’rib as Major Tribe Switches Sides to Back Ansarullah
30 October 2021
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
29 October 2021
EU Deploys Election Observers to Venezuela in Boost to Maduro
EU Deploys Election Observers to Venezuela in Boost to Maduro
29 October 2021
Nujaba Chief: Iraqis to Regain Sovereignty from US Occupation Only Through Gun Barrels
Nujaba Chief: Iraqis to Regain Sovereignty from US Occupation Only Through Gun Barrels
29 October 2021
Rights Group Urges Ending Saudi Imprisonment of Minors
Rights Group Urges Ending Saudi Imprisonment of Minors
29 October 2021
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files
28 October 2021