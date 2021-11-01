0
Monday 1 November 2021 - 11:09

EU Not to Blacklist Hezbollah: Report

Story Code : 961482
Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post quoted EU spokesperson for foreign policy, Peter Stano, as saying that the military wing of Hezbollah is already on EU blacklist.

“Any changes in the nature and scope of the existing listing are for EU Member States to discuss and decide,” Stano said, according to the Middle East Monitor.

In 2012, following an attack on a bus in Bulgaria which killed five Israelis and their driver, the EU proscribed Hezbollah’s military wing, accusing it of having carried out the attack.

The Israeli regime has protested against the move saying the Islamic resistance movement should be banned in its entirety.
