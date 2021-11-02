0
Tuesday 2 November 2021 - 03:17

Tribal Protesters Lift Blockade of Sudan’s Main Port after Deal with Military

Story Code : 961575
Tribal Protesters Lift Blockade of Sudan’s Main Port after Deal with Military
Abdallah Abushar, the secretary of the High Beja Council, said on Monday that the tribal leaders had reached a deal with the military to lift the blockade of the Red Sea port and reopen roads in the eastern city of Port Sudan for one month. He said the blockade was being lifted to allow for the establishment of the new government, but would be re-instated in one month until the rest of Beja’s demands were met.

The blockade, which shut down the Red Sea terminals and the main road linking to the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, had resulted in wheat and fuel shortages.

The tribal group had demanded the military fully dissolve the transitional government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, whom the military put under house arrest following the recent coup. They also demanded that parts of an October 2020 peace agreement with rebel groups across Sudan be renegotiated.

The council represents six nomadic tribes that live in northeastern Sudan, where the port is located.

They have held street protests in Port Sudan for the past two months, setting up barricades to block the port, a lifeline for the country.

Opponents of the recent military takeover have accused the army of engineering the blockade.

The circumstances threaten to further derail Sudan’s already fragile transition after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

Separately, Ibrahim Ghandour, a former foreign minister under President Bashir, was re-arrested on Monday. His detention came less than a day after he had been released from jail. He was released on Sunday night, along with two Bashir-era intelligence officials. The release of several other Bashir allies following the military coup has come under criticism from opponents of the military rule.

Ghandour had previously been detained under orders of a taskforce intended to prevent the return of Bashir's three-decade rule. The government spokesman's office, still aligned with the currently ousted civilian authorities, said in a statement that the releases of the Bashir-era figures “represent a setback against the state of institutions and the rule of law.”

“This step makes clear the political cover for the coup and its real ideological orientation,” the statement read.
Comment


Featured Stories
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
31 October 2021
Ethiopia’s Strategic Town of Dessie ‘Captured’ by Rebel Forces
Ethiopia’s Strategic Town of Dessie ‘Captured’ by Rebel Forces
31 October 2021
Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar
Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar
31 October 2021
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in 'All-Inclusive' Dialogue
30 October 2021
US Spy Agencies: Covid-19 Origins May Never Be Known; China Calls Report ‘Political Farce’
US Spy Agencies: Covid-19 Origins May Never Be Known; China Calls Report ‘Political Farce’
30 October 2021
Taliban Pushing to Unlock Billions in Afghan Central Bank Reserves Abroad
Taliban Pushing to Unlock Billions in Afghan Central Bank Reserves Abroad
30 October 2021
Yemeni Forces Close to Liberating Ma’rib as Major Tribe Switches Sides to Back Ansarullah
Yemeni Forces Close to Liberating Ma’rib as Major Tribe Switches Sides to Back Ansarullah
30 October 2021
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
29 October 2021
EU Deploys Election Observers to Venezuela in Boost to Maduro
EU Deploys Election Observers to Venezuela in Boost to Maduro
29 October 2021
Nujaba Chief: Iraqis to Regain Sovereignty from US Occupation Only Through Gun Barrels
Nujaba Chief: Iraqis to Regain Sovereignty from US Occupation Only Through Gun Barrels
29 October 2021
Rights Group Urges Ending Saudi Imprisonment of Minors
Rights Group Urges Ending Saudi Imprisonment of Minors
29 October 2021
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files
Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten to Release Stolen Files
28 October 2021