0
Tuesday 2 November 2021 - 03:22

The Enemy Fears Hezbollah’s “Invasion” of Its Settlements

Story Code : 961577
The Enemy Fears Hezbollah’s “Invasion” of Its Settlements
“Walla” news website quoted a senior Zionist officer in the northern command as saying that the ‘Israeli’ military establishment is highly concerned about an abrupt ‘invasion’ from the northern borders. “We are working on the issue confidentially and publicly. It will be really difficult on Hezbollah, yet it’s a good course of action. We are getting ready with a physical obstacle, with forces, and with activities that I won’t elaborate about. We have “positive” news concerning working on the obstacle,” the official claimed.

According to the website, the officer tackled the possibility of Hezbollah using toxic substances to hypnotize the Zionist soldiers, saying that “the core endeavor is invading the “Israeli” lands. Using such substances or using them under the cover of 15 Kornet missiles is a dramatic transformation,” as Kornet is one of most advanced anti-tank missiles in the world.
