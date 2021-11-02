Joe Biden Appears To Fall Asleep During Speeches at Climate Summit

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden appeared to fall asleep during the opening speeches of the COP26 climate summit before he was seemingly woken up by one of his staffers.

Biden was caught on camera folding his arms and gradually dozing off as the conference kicked off on Monday in Glasgow, according to pictures from The Washington Post.He, however, wasn’t the only one, with cameras also snapping British Prime Minister – and event host – Boris Johnson nodding off.Biden’s eyes closed for a few seconds before he woke himself. However, seconds later they shut again for a second time.This time, the man former US President Donald Trump called “Sleepy Joe” closed his eyes for 30 seconds before a man in a suit came over to stir him awake.He then uncrossed his arms and listened to what the staff member was telling him, before applauding the opening speaker.