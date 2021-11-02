0
Tuesday 2 November 2021 - 11:25

Iraqi Forces Detain 20 Daesh Terrorists in Anbar, Nineveh

In a statement issued on Monday, Nineveh police said they had captured a terrorist, named Abu al-Baraa, after receiving intelligence and conducting an extensive investigation.

Baraa was arrested in Mosul’s al-Sukar neighborhood, the statement read, adding that 13 other Daesh militants were also taken into Iraqi police custody.

An Iraqi security source said that another key terrorist, identified as Hazal al-Jahishi, had been arrested in Nineveh’s Zummar subdistrict.

Separately on Monday, Major General Yahya Rasoul, spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces, announced that a six-member Daesh cell had been identified and detained in the cities of Ramadi and Fallujah in al-Anbar Province.

He also noted that another terrorist was arrested in Abu Ghraib district in Baghdad Province.

The fresh round of operations against Daesh come days after the Iraqi Army pledged to “shake the earth under the feet of the wicked (Daesh) cowards,” following an attack by the terrorist group in Diyala Province that left more than 30 people dead or injured.

“Terrorists will soon face a fair retribution and they will not be able to endanger the security of Diyala,” the statement read. “The security of Iraq and Iraqis is a red line that cannot be joked about.”

Hashd al-Sha’abi, also known as the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), which has been playing a key role in fighting terrorists in Iraq, has stated that Daesh elements have been equipped with advanced weapons in recent months.

Iraq declared victory over Daesh in December 2017 after a three-year counter-terrorism military campaign, which also had the support of neighboring Iran.

The terrorist outfit’s remnants, though, keep staging sporadic attacks across Iraq, attempting to regroup and unleash fresh violence in the Arab country.

Daesh has intensified its terrorist attacks in Iraq since January 2020, when the United States assassinated top Iranian anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani and Hashd al-Sha’abi deputy commander, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, near Baghdad International Airport.  
