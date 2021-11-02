0
Tuesday 2 November 2021 - 11:37

Many of Former Afghan Forces, Abandoned by US, Joining Daesh: WSJ

Story Code : 961656
Many of Former Afghan Forces, Abandoned by US, Joining Daesh: WSJ
Citing Taliban leaders and former Afghan security officials, The Wall Street Journal reported that several members of the former Afghan government’s intelligence and military apparatus joined Daesh, following the hasty withdrawal of the US-led coalition troops from the country in August.

This “relatively small, but growing” number of recruits, according to the report, provides the Takfiri terrorist group with “critical expertise in intelligence-gathering and warfare techniques, potentially strengthening the extremist organization’s ability to contest Taliban supremacy.”

Some of them, however, have already been killed in violent clashes with Taliban’s forces in different parts of the war-ravaged country.

An Afghan security officer who previously commanded the military’s weapons and ammunition depot in Gardez, the capital of southeastern Paktia Province, was killed a week ago in a clash with Taliban fighters, a former Afghan official is quoted as saying in the report.

Rahmatullah Nabil, former chief of Afghanistan’s erstwhile spy agency National Directorate of Security (NDS), who left the country shortly before the Taliban takeover in August, told the journal that Daesh had “become very attractive” to former members of Afghan security and defense forces “who have been left behind” by the United States.

“If there were a resistance, they would have joined it,” Rahmatullah Nabil is quoted as saying, arguing that “for the time being” Daesh is the only armed group in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan has been rocked by a series of terrorist attacks since August, claimed by the Daesh terrorist group in its new, more dangerous incarnation. 
Related Stories
Yemen’s Houthis using armed drones with far more precision: WSJ
Islam Times - Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement has considerably upgraded the precision of its armed drones, the Wall Street Journal said in a ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
2 November 2021
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
2 November 2021
Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India, China
Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India, China
2 November 2021
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
31 October 2021
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
31 October 2021
Ethiopia’s Strategic Town of Dessie ‘Captured’ by Rebel Forces
Ethiopia’s Strategic Town of Dessie ‘Captured’ by Rebel Forces
31 October 2021
Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar
Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar
31 October 2021
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in 'All-Inclusive' Dialogue
30 October 2021
US Spy Agencies: Covid-19 Origins May Never Be Known; China Calls Report ‘Political Farce’
US Spy Agencies: Covid-19 Origins May Never Be Known; China Calls Report ‘Political Farce’
30 October 2021
Taliban Pushing to Unlock Billions in Afghan Central Bank Reserves Abroad
Taliban Pushing to Unlock Billions in Afghan Central Bank Reserves Abroad
30 October 2021
Yemeni Forces Close to Liberating Ma’rib as Major Tribe Switches Sides to Back Ansarullah
Yemeni Forces Close to Liberating Ma’rib as Major Tribe Switches Sides to Back Ansarullah
30 October 2021
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
29 October 2021