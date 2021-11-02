0
Tuesday 2 November 2021 - 11:40

A New US Logistics Convoy Enters Syria

The official Syrian news agency SANA reported that the US forces transferred the convoy to strengthen their illegal bases in the northeastern provinces of Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria.

According to Sanaa, the convoy entered Syrian territory through the illegal Al-Waleed crossing.

In recent months, the United States has smuggled thousands of trucks carrying weapons, military equipment and logistics into Syria through illegal crossings to bolster its illegal presence in the country to steal oil and other Syrian natural resources.

The US occupying forces and their affiliated terrorist elements have been present illegally in some parts of Syria for a long time, and in addition to looting the country's oil resources and grains, they are taking action against the residents and the Syrian forces.

The United States is a major sponsor of terrorists in Syria.

The crisis in Syria began in 2011 with a massive offensive by terrorist groups backed by Saudi Arabia, the United States and their allies to shift the regional equation in favor of the Zionist regime. 
