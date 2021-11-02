0
Tuesday 2 November 2021 - 11:42

Iran Wants “Objective” Guarantees from US in Nuclear Talks: Spokesman

Story Code : 961659
Iran Wants “Objective” Guarantees from US in Nuclear Talks: Spokesman
“The world is acutely aware of what Mr. Cruz confesses: that regimes in Washington are rogue. Onus is on @POTUS to convince int'l community—incl all JCPOA participants—that his signature means something. For that, "objective guarantees" needed. No one would accept anything less,” his tweet read.

The post came after a Senator Ted Cruz Twitter post which said that reviving the 2015 deal with Tehran requires ratification by the Senate as treaty which he said “will not happen.”

“It is 100% certainty that any Future Republican president will tear it up,” part of his message read.

Last week, following talks with EU foreign policy chief Enrique Mora, Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted that he had “constructive dialogue” with the top European diplomat and “we agree to start negotiations before the end of November.”

The US and other Western administrations have been calling on Iran to engage in Vienna talks to restore the nuclear. Iran, however, has been pessimistic about the honesty of the US in the negotiations, demanding guarantees that next administration will not scarp the deal for the second time.

Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the agreement in May 2018 unilaterally and reinstate the sanctions on Tehran.

Other signatories have been divided since then. Europeans, Germany, France, and Britain, have been sending mixed signals while admitting that it was the US to blame for the failure of the deal. Russia and China on the other hand found Iran rightful, saying that Washington should return as soon as possible and lift illegal sanctions.

The new Iranian administration, led by President Sayed Ibrahim Raisi, says that it goes to nuclear talks only if the West shows honesty and promises commitment to any new agreement, otherwise, it will put the case on the back burner. 
Related Stories
UN Resolution 2231 Did not Prevent Iran from any Missile Test: Spokesman
Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi stressed that "Resolution 2231 of the United Nations Security Council did not prevent ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
2 November 2021
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
2 November 2021
Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India, China
Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India, China
2 November 2021
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
31 October 2021
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
31 October 2021
Ethiopia’s Strategic Town of Dessie ‘Captured’ by Rebel Forces
Ethiopia’s Strategic Town of Dessie ‘Captured’ by Rebel Forces
31 October 2021
Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar
Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar
31 October 2021
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in 'All-Inclusive' Dialogue
30 October 2021
US Spy Agencies: Covid-19 Origins May Never Be Known; China Calls Report ‘Political Farce’
US Spy Agencies: Covid-19 Origins May Never Be Known; China Calls Report ‘Political Farce’
30 October 2021
Taliban Pushing to Unlock Billions in Afghan Central Bank Reserves Abroad
Taliban Pushing to Unlock Billions in Afghan Central Bank Reserves Abroad
30 October 2021
Yemeni Forces Close to Liberating Ma’rib as Major Tribe Switches Sides to Back Ansarullah
Yemeni Forces Close to Liberating Ma’rib as Major Tribe Switches Sides to Back Ansarullah
30 October 2021
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
29 October 2021