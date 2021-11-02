Iran Wants “Objective” Guarantees from US in Nuclear Talks: Spokesman

Islam Times - The spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh in a Twitter post said that Tehran wanted from Biden administration “objective” guarantees to ensure that Washington does not pull out of the nuclear agreement again.

“The world is acutely aware of what Mr. Cruz confesses: that regimes in Washington are rogue. Onus is on @POTUS to convince int'l community—incl all JCPOA participants—that his signature means something. For that, "objective guarantees" needed. No one would accept anything less,” his tweet read.The post came after a Senator Ted Cruz Twitter post which said that reviving the 2015 deal with Tehran requires ratification by the Senate as treaty which he said “will not happen.”“It is 100% certainty that any Future Republican president will tear it up,” part of his message read.Last week, following talks with EU foreign policy chief Enrique Mora, Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted that he had “constructive dialogue” with the top European diplomat and “we agree to start negotiations before the end of November.”The US and other Western administrations have been calling on Iran to engage in Vienna talks to restore the nuclear. Iran, however, has been pessimistic about the honesty of the US in the negotiations, demanding guarantees that next administration will not scarp the deal for the second time.Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the agreement in May 2018 unilaterally and reinstate the sanctions on Tehran.Other signatories have been divided since then. Europeans, Germany, France, and Britain, have been sending mixed signals while admitting that it was the US to blame for the failure of the deal. Russia and China on the other hand found Iran rightful, saying that Washington should return as soon as possible and lift illegal sanctions.The new Iranian administration, led by President Sayed Ibrahim Raisi, says that it goes to nuclear talks only if the West shows honesty and promises commitment to any new agreement, otherwise, it will put the case on the back burner.