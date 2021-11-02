0
Tuesday 2 November 2021 - 23:33

‘Israeli’ Delegation Secretly Visited Sudan after Military Coup: Report

Story Code : 961739
‘Israeli’ Delegation Secretly Visited Sudan after Military Coup: Report
According to reports, the delegation comprising members of the Zionist regime’s notorious spy agency Mossad met with Sudan’s military leaders, including Gen. Abdel Rahim Hamdan Dagalo, a senior official of the Rapid Support Forces, a Sudanese paramilitary force that staged a coup d'état against Hamdok on October 25.

According to a report by The Times of ‘Israel’, the delegation’s visit to Sudan was aimed at getting “a better impression” of the situation in the North African country and how it “might impact efforts to finalize an agreement to normalize relations” between Khartoum and Tel Aviv.

It has led to speculation that the coup could have been engineered by the Tel Aviv regime to have a friendlier ruler in Khartoum.

Sudanese military led by coup leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan seized power last week, after detaining Hamdok and other civilian leaders and dissolving the year-old transitional government as well as the ruling joint military-civilian sovereign council.

Burhan, according to ‘Israeli’ media, had been a more prominent player leading normalization effort with the Tel Aviv regime.

Notably, days prior to the coup, a delegation of the Sudanese military officials had also embarked on a visit to the occupied territories, lending further credence to the growing narrative of secret dalliance between them.

The Sudanese delegation was led by Daglo, the coup mastermind who reportedly received and played host to the ‘Israeli’ delegation in Khartoum following the coup.

Sudan agreed to normalize ties with the Zionist occupation regime in October last year as part of the US-led so-called Abraham Accords, a month after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed similar détente deals with Tel Aviv brokered by Washington.
Related Stories
Iran Fuel Shipments Bought, Paid For By Lebanese Shia Businessmen - Report
Islam Times - A report by Iran's Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] said the fuel shipments sent by Tehran to help the Lebanese people, as ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
2 November 2021
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
2 November 2021
Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India, China
Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India, China
2 November 2021
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
31 October 2021
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
31 October 2021
Ethiopia’s Strategic Town of Dessie ‘Captured’ by Rebel Forces
Ethiopia’s Strategic Town of Dessie ‘Captured’ by Rebel Forces
31 October 2021
Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar
Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar
31 October 2021
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in 'All-Inclusive' Dialogue
30 October 2021
US Spy Agencies: Covid-19 Origins May Never Be Known; China Calls Report ‘Political Farce’
US Spy Agencies: Covid-19 Origins May Never Be Known; China Calls Report ‘Political Farce’
30 October 2021
Taliban Pushing to Unlock Billions in Afghan Central Bank Reserves Abroad
Taliban Pushing to Unlock Billions in Afghan Central Bank Reserves Abroad
30 October 2021
Yemeni Forces Close to Liberating Ma’rib as Major Tribe Switches Sides to Back Ansarullah
Yemeni Forces Close to Liberating Ma’rib as Major Tribe Switches Sides to Back Ansarullah
30 October 2021
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
29 October 2021