Hezbollah Urges France to Release Lebanese Activist Georges Abdallah

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem, in the presence of Sheikh Atallah Hammoud, member of the Lebanese Association for Released Prisoners, received a delegation from the family of Lebanese activist Georges Abdallah who is detained in France. The delegation is headed by the activist’s brother, Robert Abdallah.

Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the case of Georges Abdullah is one of the issues of constant concern to the Resistance, adding that the French administration violates the most basic human rights principles in not releasing him. His Eminence further added that France’s justifications for its submission to the United States does not exempt it from the responsibility of imprisoning him [Georges Abdallah] on its soil.On behalf of Hezbollah, Sheikh Qassem called on the French authorities to release activist Georges Abdullah in a bid to do him justice and fulfill his rights, reiterating that the continuation of his detention is a besmirch to France's image that can only be addressed by his release.