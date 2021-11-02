0
Tuesday 2 November 2021 - 23:39

Islamic Jihad Threatens Israel with Open War If Any Palestinian Prisoner Dies

Story Code : 961741
Islamic Jihad Threatens Israel with Open War If Any Palestinian Prisoner Dies
“We fervently stand by the prisoners, and warn the Israeli occupation not to harm their lives,” Mohammed Shalah, an Islamic Jihad leader, told Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television news network on Monday evening.

He added, “The martyrdom of each of the prisoners would aggravate the situation and will spare no one unharmed ... The resistance (front) would intervene and take actions to protect (Palestinian) prisoners.”

Shalah noted that Israel is well aware of the fact that Palestinian resistance factions will not leave their loved ones defenseless in the regime’s prisons.

“We will defend the captives with all available means. All options are on the table,” he asserted.

“Our current struggle is not less important than battles fought in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, al-Quds, and elsewhere in Palestinian territories ... The resistance will not back down. We are ready to start a direct war in case a Palestinian inmate is martyred,” the Islamic Jihad leader pointed out.

“Prisoners will see that all Palestinian groups and the entire nation are by their side,” Shalah said, stressing that a joint operations room has been set up to monitor the situation of Palestinian detainees.

Back on October 23, the secretary general of the Islamic Jihad resistance movement said the group’s threats to go to war with Israel in support of its prisoners forced the Tel Aviv regime to end its new suppressive policies toward Palestinian detainees and make concessions.

“Some 250 of our inmates went on hunger strike a few days ago in protest at restrictions imposed on them. Our message to the Zionists was very clear: We will respond with force if you do not stop the criminal measures,” Ziad al-Nakhala said during an interview with IRNA news agency in Tehran.

Following our threats, Nakhala said, Israeli officials agreed to make concessions in return for the non-disclosure of the matter, as it could have triggered backlash inside the occupied territories.

The al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad’s military wing, also said in a brief statement on October 14 that it would go to war if Israel did not end the punitive measures imposed on the movement’s prisoners after the heroic escape of six Palestinians from a maximum-security Israeli detention center last month.

“We announce a state of general alert among the ranks of our fighters. We are completely prepared and at the ready,” the statement read.

Nakhala had also said that the Islamic Jihad was prepared to “go to war” with Israel for its members imprisoned in Israeli jails.

“The Islamic Jihad will not leave its members in Zionist prisons to be victims at the hands of the enemy. Accordingly, we will stand with them and support them with everything we have, even if this means we must go to war for their sake,” he said on October 13.

Islamic Jihad official Tareq Ezaddin said on October 22 that “the prisoners decided to suspend the hunger strike after they scored a victory against the administration of the occupation prison authorities.”

“The victory is a turning point in the confrontation with the (Israeli) jailers,” Ezaddin said.

Israeli prison authorities keep Palestinian inmates under deplorable conditions lacking proper hygienic standards. The prisoners have also been subjected to systematic torture, harassment, and repression.

Many Palestinian prisoners have resorted to hunger strikes to protest against harsh prison conditions and Israel’s infamous “administrative detention,” under which the regime incarcerates Palestinians without charge or trial for renewable periods of three to six months.

Currently, there are seven Palestinian prisoners who are on hunger strike. Two of them, Kayed al-Fasfous and Miqdad al-Qawasmi, have been on hunger strike for more than 100 days.

Last month, Qawasmi was admitted to the intensive care unit in Kaplan Medical Center as his health condition deteriorated.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
2 November 2021
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
2 November 2021
Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India, China
Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India, China
2 November 2021
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
31 October 2021
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
31 October 2021
Ethiopia’s Strategic Town of Dessie ‘Captured’ by Rebel Forces
Ethiopia’s Strategic Town of Dessie ‘Captured’ by Rebel Forces
31 October 2021
Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar
Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar
31 October 2021
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in 'All-Inclusive' Dialogue
30 October 2021
US Spy Agencies: Covid-19 Origins May Never Be Known; China Calls Report ‘Political Farce’
US Spy Agencies: Covid-19 Origins May Never Be Known; China Calls Report ‘Political Farce’
30 October 2021
Taliban Pushing to Unlock Billions in Afghan Central Bank Reserves Abroad
Taliban Pushing to Unlock Billions in Afghan Central Bank Reserves Abroad
30 October 2021
Yemeni Forces Close to Liberating Ma’rib as Major Tribe Switches Sides to Back Ansarullah
Yemeni Forces Close to Liberating Ma’rib as Major Tribe Switches Sides to Back Ansarullah
30 October 2021
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
29 October 2021