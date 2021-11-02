0
Tuesday 2 November 2021 - 23:43

Ethiopia Declares Nationwide Emergency as Tigray Forces Not Ruling Out Marching on Capital

Story Code : 961743
Ethiopia Declares Nationwide Emergency as Tigray Forces Not Ruling Out Marching on Capital
"The state of emergency is aimed to protect civilians from atrocities being committed by the terrorist TPLF [Tigray People's Liberation Front] group in several parts of the country", the state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporate media outlet said.

Earlier, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called on citizens to take up arms in order to defend their homeland against the TPLF's forces. The latter reported seizing two towns to the south of Tigray province and noted that they were mulling marching further towards the capital of Addis Ababa, located 380 kilometers away. The claims of two towns being captured have not yet been officially confirmed.

The conflict between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF erupted in November 2020, after Tigray held regional elections in defiance of Addis Ababa, which had ordered the vote to be postponed due to the pandemic. The TPLF, which governed the country for almost two decades, was at a disadvantage, losing the last election to a newly created bloc of opposition parties called the Prosperity Party. The TPLF claimed that the government's authority expired in 2020, COVID-19 or not, and therefore the government was rendered illegitimate due to failing to hold the elections.

The government in Addis Ababa declared the Tigray election illegal and launched a "police" operation against the "rebellious" region on 3 November 2020, which, however, was aided by the Eritrean Defense Forces [EDF]. The government forces seized the region's capital Mekelle and declared the operation "over". However, the TPLF continued fighting with the aid of defecting Ethiopian National Defense Force soldiers, as well as local civilian volunteers, retaking Mekelle in June 2021.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
2 November 2021
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
2 November 2021
Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India, China
Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India, China
2 November 2021
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
31 October 2021
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
31 October 2021
Ethiopia’s Strategic Town of Dessie ‘Captured’ by Rebel Forces
Ethiopia’s Strategic Town of Dessie ‘Captured’ by Rebel Forces
31 October 2021
Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar
Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar
31 October 2021
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in 'All-Inclusive' Dialogue
30 October 2021
US Spy Agencies: Covid-19 Origins May Never Be Known; China Calls Report ‘Political Farce’
US Spy Agencies: Covid-19 Origins May Never Be Known; China Calls Report ‘Political Farce’
30 October 2021
Taliban Pushing to Unlock Billions in Afghan Central Bank Reserves Abroad
Taliban Pushing to Unlock Billions in Afghan Central Bank Reserves Abroad
30 October 2021
Yemeni Forces Close to Liberating Ma’rib as Major Tribe Switches Sides to Back Ansarullah
Yemeni Forces Close to Liberating Ma’rib as Major Tribe Switches Sides to Back Ansarullah
30 October 2021
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
Yemen’s Cancer Patients Increased by 30% after US-Saudi War
29 October 2021