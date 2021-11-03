0
Wednesday 3 November 2021

18 People Arrested in Turkey on Charges of Coop. with ISIL

Turkish authorities have detained 18 suspected ISIL members in wide-scale operations across the country on Tue., Xinhua reported.

According to the report, anti-terror teams launched simultaneous raids at 27 addresses in Turkey's biggest city Istanbul, the southeastern provinces of Batman and Sanliurfa, and the southern Adana province against a total of 21 suspects.

Those targeted in operations were believed to provide financial support for ISIL and act on behalf of the group in Istanbul, it noted.

So far, 18 of them have been detained and operations are going on to apprehend the remaining three, the report added.

It should be noted that ISIL has conducted a spate of deadly attacks in Turkey since 2015. Turkey's counter-terrorism units in response have been conducting operations against the group's members in the country.
