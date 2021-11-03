0
Wednesday 3 November 2021 - 09:44

Trump Leads in Hypothetical 2024 US GOP Primary: Poll

Story Code : 961808
Trump Leads in Hypothetical 2024 US GOP Primary: Poll
Trump gets the support of 47 percent of registered Republican and independent voters in a primary, 37 points higher than his nearest competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who comes in second with 10 percent.

No other contender breaks double digits, with former Vice President Mike Pence coming in third with 9 percent. Another 19 percent said they were unsure, The Hill reported.

In a field in which Trump does not run, Pence holds a narrow lead, with 23 percent support, just ahead of DeSantis's 21 percent. In that field, Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) is the only other Republican breaking double digits, with 12 percent.

“Donald Trump remains the candidate to beat in the republican primary though he is below 50 percent, so he is not invincible. Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to strengthen despite limited recognition as the emerging next choice,” said pollster Mark Penn.

Trump has not definitively said if he’s running for the White House again, though his allies have predicted he’ll make a third presidential bid in 2024.

The latest poll tracks similar recent surveys that all show that Trump would be the overwhelming favorite to win the GOP nomination in 2024 should he choose to run.

However, the former president’s approval rating is underwater, with 44 percent of registered voters approving of him and 49 percent disapproving.

On the Democratic side, President Biden has indicated he will run, though some have speculated the 78-year-old will bow out after one term.

In a scenario in which Vice President Harris is the Democrat’s nominee in 2024, the poll shows she trails DeSantis by a 42 percent to 40 percent margin in a head-to-head match, while she would trail Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) by a 42 percent to 39 percent margin. She’s tied with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at 41 percent among registered voters.

The survey from Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll was conducted among 1,578 registered voters Oct. 26-28. It is a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and the Harris Poll.

The survey is an online sample drawn from the Harris Panel and weighted to reflect known demographics. As a representative online sample, it does not report a probability confidence interval.
Related Stories
French Voters Reject Macron Candidates in Local Polls
Islam Times - French voters turned to established political parties in the delayed second round of local elections on Sunday, punishing candidates from President Emmanuel Macron’s four-...
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israeli’ Missiles Attack Damascus Outskirts
‘Israeli’ Missiles Attack Damascus Outskirts
Hackers Attack “Israeli” Engineering Firms, Leak Medical Records of 290k “Israeli” Patients
Hackers Attack “Israeli” Engineering Firms, Leak Medical Records of 290k “Israeli” Patients
3 November 2021
IRGC Dismantles US
IRGC Dismantles US' Attack on Iranian Oil Tanker in Oman Sea
3 November 2021
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Kabul Hospital Attack
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Kabul Hospital Attack
3 November 2021
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
2 November 2021
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
2 November 2021
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
2 November 2021
Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India, China
Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India, China
2 November 2021
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
31 October 2021
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
31 October 2021
Ethiopia’s Strategic Town of Dessie ‘Captured’ by Rebel Forces
Ethiopia’s Strategic Town of Dessie ‘Captured’ by Rebel Forces
31 October 2021
Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar
Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar
31 October 2021
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in 'All-Inclusive' Dialogue
30 October 2021