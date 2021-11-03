0
Wednesday 3 November 2021 - 10:03

Russian Aerial, Ground Forces Stage Military Exercise in Kurdish-held Northern Syria: Monitoring Group

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) monitoring group, citing local sources, reported that the Russian forces held drills in Abu Soura and Sareen regions on Tuesday.

The sources said a fighter jet as well as two attack helicopters took part in the maneuvers.

They added that live munitions were used during the military exercise, as the Russian military aircraft carried out bombing operations against designated targets.

The development came a day after Russian helicopters overflew Tell Abyad town in northern Syria, as they were on a reconnaissance mission in the area.

Syrian government forces conducted military maneuvers on the outskirts of Tall Tamr town in the western part of the country’s northeastern al-Hasakah Province on Sunday. Russian jets flew at low altitude during the drills and launched anti-missile flares.

In another development on Tuesday, Russian jets mounted 15 airstrikes against hideouts of Takfiri Daesh terrorists in desert areas between Ithriya and Rahjan villages of Syria’s western-central Province of Hama.

Russian jets have been targeting positions held by terror outfits inside Syria at the Damascus government’s request since September 2015. The airstrikes have helped Syrian forces advance against the terrorists, who have been wreaking havoc in the Arab country.
