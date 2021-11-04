Cargo Plane Crashes in Siberia with Eight on Board

Islam Times - Emergency services are on the scene after a Russian Antonov AN-12 cargo plane crashed near the Siberian city of Irkutsk, with officials in Moscow estimating that a crew of up to eight people were on board.

“At 2.50pm Moscow time, the An-12 aircraft, flying between Yakutsk and Irkutsk, disappeared from the radar,” a source told RIA Novosti. According to TASS, officials believe that the plane belongs to Belarusian airline ‘Grodno’ and was operating a cargo flight, RT reported.“According to preliminary reports, the crash site has been found in the area of the village of Pivovarikha (in the region around Irkutsk), not far from the airfield. The plane went into a second circle during landing and then disappeared from the radar,” a source told the agency.