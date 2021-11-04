0
Thursday 4 November 2021 - 03:22

Sudan’s Ousted PM Hamdok Ready to Lead New Government, TV Says

Hamdok agreed to become prime minister again provided that all those who had been arrested for political reasons during the country's recent protests be released,  Al Arabiya TV reported on Wednesday.

If Hamdok leads the government, his new cabinet will be a government of independent professionals, the TV channel said, TASS reported.

Following protests that lasted for several weeks, in the early hours of October 25, the Sudanese military arrested Hamdok and a number of top officials and politicians.

The country’s leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved top government institutions and declared a state of emergency. He also suspended some articles of the Constitutional Declaration, which defines the country’s transition period and relations between the military and civilian authorities.
