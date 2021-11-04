North Korea Calls for Dismantlement of UNC

Islam Times - North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations(UN) has reportedly called for the immediate dismantlement of the U.S.-led United Nations Command(UNC) on the Korean Peninsula.

A video posted on Wednesday on the UN website showed that North Korean Ambassador Kim Song made the call at the fourth committee meeting of the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York on October 27.The ambassador claimed that the UNC was established by the United States illegally and that the world should not overlook acts abusing the name of the UN for sinister political and military interests.Kim called for the immediate dissolution of the UNC, accusing the U.S. of using the command to justify the "occupation" of South Korea and to achieve its political and military purposes in the Indo-Pacific region.The remarks came as South Korea is seeking the declaration of a formal end to the Korean War as a way to resume dialogue with the Northern neighbor.