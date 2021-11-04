0
Thursday 4 November 2021 - 03:44

Saudi Coalition Seizes Ship Carrying Fuel to Yemen

Story Code : 961930
Saudi Coalition Seizes Ship Carrying Fuel to Yemen
The official spokesman for the Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) Issam Al-Mutawakel said that the aggression coalition detained the ship "Sea Line" and prevented it from reaching the port of Al Hudaydah despite the fact that it was inspected and obtained entry permits from the United Nations.

"The United Nations' silence regarding maritime piracy and the arbitrary practices of the aggression coalition on fuel ships confirms that it is a partner in the siege against the Yemeni people," al-Mutawakel said.

The company's official spokesman pointed to the repercussions of the continued detention of oil derivatives ships on the situation of Yemenis.

He called for neutralizing the humanitarian aspects, holding the US-Saudi-led coalition and the United Nations are fully responsible for the results of the continued siege on the Yemeni people.

The Saudi coalition has repeatedly seized ships carrying fuel, food and medical equipment in Yemen.

The UN says more than 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger. The world body also refers to the situation in Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
