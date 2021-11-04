US Envoy to Sudan to Visit Zionist Entity, Normalization of Ties on Agenda

Islam Times - US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey D. Feltman, which is also responsible for Sudanese issues, is expected to arrive in the Zionist entity next week in the wake of the military coup in the Somali Peninsula country.

The purpose of the visit is to discuss potential implications of the coup on the normalization with the Zionist entity, Israeli media reported.Last week, Tel Aviv sent to Sudan a delegation that also included representatives from Mossad. According to reports in Sudan, the team is acting as a mediator between the leader of the military coup Abdel Fattah al-Burhanand and the ousted Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok.