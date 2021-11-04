Washington: Biden Does Not Intend to End Military Presence in Middle East

Islam Times - The US State Department confirmed that the administration of President Joe Biden does not intend to end the US military presence in the Middle East.

“I must stress that, against the background of a lot of misinformation in this regard recently, our partnerships in the field of security will remain,” Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Middle East Affairs, Joe Hood, said during a conference on security in the Middle East, on Tuesday.He added, “Our permanent military presence in the region has been guaranteed for more than 70 years, and this basic reality will not change.”Hood indicated that the United States is adapting to changing conditions and threats in the region, stressing that a not large number of American forces in the region are training partners.The diplomat affirmed the commitment of the United States to guarantee freedom of trade and navigation with the aim of not allowing any disturbance in the American and global economy.