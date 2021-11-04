0
Thursday 4 November 2021 - 04:50

Washington: Biden Does Not Intend to End Military Presence in Middle East

Story Code : 961937
Washington: Biden Does Not Intend to End Military Presence in Middle East
“I must stress that, against the background of a lot of misinformation in this regard recently, our partnerships in the field of security will remain,” Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Middle East Affairs, Joe Hood, said during a conference on security in the Middle East, on Tuesday.

He added, “Our permanent military presence in the region has been guaranteed for more than 70 years, and this basic reality will not change.”

Hood indicated that the United States is adapting to changing conditions and threats in the region, stressing that a not large number of American forces in the region are training partners.

The diplomat affirmed the commitment of the United States to guarantee freedom of trade and navigation with the aim of not allowing any disturbance in the American and global economy.
Related Stories
Washington Prefers Diplomacy on Iran’s Nuclear Program: US Envoy
Islam Times - US Special Envoy for Iran reiterated the US administration’s position that it prefers diplomacy to deal with Iran’s nuclear program....
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israeli’ Missiles Attack Damascus Outskirts
‘Israeli’ Missiles Attack Damascus Outskirts
Hackers Attack “Israeli” Engineering Firms, Leak Medical Records of 290k “Israeli” Patients
Hackers Attack “Israeli” Engineering Firms, Leak Medical Records of 290k “Israeli” Patients
3 November 2021
IRGC Dismantles US
IRGC Dismantles US' Attack on Iranian Oil Tanker in Oman Sea
3 November 2021
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Kabul Hospital Attack
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Kabul Hospital Attack
3 November 2021
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
2 November 2021
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
2 November 2021
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
2 November 2021
Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India, China
Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India, China
2 November 2021
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
31 October 2021
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
31 October 2021
Ethiopia’s Strategic Town of Dessie ‘Captured’ by Rebel Forces
Ethiopia’s Strategic Town of Dessie ‘Captured’ by Rebel Forces
31 October 2021
Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar
Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar
31 October 2021
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in 'All-Inclusive' Dialogue
30 October 2021