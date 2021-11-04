0
Thursday 4 November 2021 - 08:27

China Could Have 1k Nuclear Warheads by 2030, A Lot Sooner Than Previously Thought: Pentagon

Story Code : 961979
China Could Have 1k Nuclear Warheads by 2030, A Lot Sooner Than Previously Thought: Pentagon
The Pentagon published its newest assessment of China’s People’s Liberation Army [PLA] wartime potential in an annual report titled Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China.

“The accelerating pace of the PLA’s nuclear expansion may enable the PRC [People’s Republic of China] to have up to about 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027,” a Pentagon official said, describing the key details of the report.

Last year’s report claimed that China’s existing nuclear warhead stockpile was “in the low 200s,” projecting that the number would at least double during the 2020s.

The US views China as a strategic rival on the world stage. The countries have accused each other of stirring up tensions around Taiwan and the wider South China Sea region.

General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Wednesday that the US forces “absolutely have the capability” to defend Taiwan should Beijing try to seize the island.
Related Stories
Number of US Servicemen Diagnosed With Brain Trauma After Iran Attack Reaches 64: Pentagon
Islam Times - The number of US servicemen, who have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries (TBI) after the Iranian attack on US bases in Iraq,...
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israeli’ Missiles Attack Damascus Outskirts
‘Israeli’ Missiles Attack Damascus Outskirts
Hackers Attack “Israeli” Engineering Firms, Leak Medical Records of 290k “Israeli” Patients
Hackers Attack “Israeli” Engineering Firms, Leak Medical Records of 290k “Israeli” Patients
3 November 2021
IRGC Dismantles US
IRGC Dismantles US' Attack on Iranian Oil Tanker in Oman Sea
3 November 2021
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Kabul Hospital Attack
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Kabul Hospital Attack
3 November 2021
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
2 November 2021
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
2 November 2021
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
2 November 2021
Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India, China
Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India, China
2 November 2021
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
31 October 2021
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
31 October 2021
Ethiopia’s Strategic Town of Dessie ‘Captured’ by Rebel Forces
Ethiopia’s Strategic Town of Dessie ‘Captured’ by Rebel Forces
31 October 2021
Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar
Taliban Top Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Kandahar
31 October 2021
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in
Iran Urges Sudanese Sides to Engage in 'All-Inclusive' Dialogue
30 October 2021