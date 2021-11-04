0
Thursday 4 November 2021 - 08:44

Hezbollah Official on Saudi Row: Lebanon Won’t Give In to Threats

Story Code : 961981
Hezbollah Official on Saudi Row: Lebanon Won’t Give In to Threats
Hassan al-Baghdadi, a member of Hezbollah's Central Council, made the remarks on Wednesday amid mounting tensions between Beirut and Riyadh following critical comments by a Lebanese minister about the Saudi-led war on Yemen.

“Lebanon will continue to protect its national principles as well as the rights to defend its land and people, extract natural resources, and determine its borders fairly, and it will not retreat in the face of any pressure or threat,” al-Manar TV channel quoted him as saying.

“The problem of the US government and its allies, such as Saudi Arabia and Israel, is that they have not learned from the past and it seems they still don’t intend to do so.”

Washington and its regional allies, Baghdadi added, “do not recognize the nature of Lebanon and Hezbollah and continue to bet on a hated group that is ready to sacrifice Lebanon for the sake of the country's enemies in exchange for money and false credibility. This is while the majority of the people of this country from different sects never compromise with anyone on their dignity and national wealth.”

On a TV program filmed in August and aired last week, Lebanon’s Information Minister George Kordahi, who was not appointed to the post back then, said the war in Yemen was an aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He called the war “absurd,” saying it must stop because he is opposed to wars between Arabs.

He called the war on the impoverished Arabian Peninsula country “futile” and said it was “time for it to end.”

Kordahi also said the Yemeni army forces and their allied fighters from Popular Committees were “defending themselves... against an external aggression,” and that “homes, villages, funerals and weddings were being bombed” by the Saudi-led coalition.

Angered by the criticism, Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon's ambassador, banned all imports from Lebanon and recalled its envoy for consultations. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Ex-Spy Chief Warns Allies
Saudi Ex-Spy Chief Warns Allies' Trust in US Waning after Failure in Afghanistan
Russia: Terrorist Threat Still Coming from Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power
Russia: Terrorist Threat Still Coming from Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power
4 November 2021
Iranian Armed Forces: Signs Emerging On Global Stage Of Criminal US’ Decline
Iranian Armed Forces: Signs Emerging On Global Stage Of Criminal US’ Decline
4 November 2021
‘Israeli’ Missiles Attack Damascus Outskirts
‘Israeli’ Missiles Attack Damascus Outskirts
3 November 2021
Hackers Attack “Israeli” Engineering Firms, Leak Medical Records of 290k “Israeli” Patients
Hackers Attack “Israeli” Engineering Firms, Leak Medical Records of 290k “Israeli” Patients
3 November 2021
IRGC Dismantles US
IRGC Dismantles US' Attack on Iranian Oil Tanker in Oman Sea
3 November 2021
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Kabul Hospital Attack
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Kabul Hospital Attack
3 November 2021
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
2 November 2021
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
2 November 2021
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
2 November 2021
Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India, China
Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India, China
2 November 2021
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
31 October 2021
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
31 October 2021