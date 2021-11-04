0
Thursday 4 November 2021 - 09:36

Hamas Rules Out Any Compromise with Israel, Says Occupying Regime Will Pay Price for Its Crimes

Haron Nasser al-Din, a member of the political bureau of Hamas, made the remarks in a statement on Tuesday that was issued after Palestinian families facing the threat of forced eviction from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah rejected a compromise proposed by the Israeli supreme court that would eventually serve the interest of Israeli settlers.

The Israeli attempt to gradually transfer the ownership of the lands of Sheikh Jarrah is “a scam aimed to gradually take control of the neighborhoods of al-Quds City and its real estate.”

The official stressed the Hamas movement’s rejection of “any form of compromise on the homes threatened with seizure in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood,” noting that the Israeli judiciary is part of the Israeli occupying regime’s security system that facilitates the seizure of the lands and homes of al-Quds by settlers.

Four Palestinian families facing the threat of forced eviction from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah on Tuesday rejected the Israeli court’s proposal that would enable Israeli settlers to eventually confiscate their land in 15 years.

Under the proposal, the four families would be offered “protected tenancy status” for a 15-year period in return for accepting that their land belongs to the Israeli Nahlat Shimon settler organization.

Nasser al-Din stated, “Our people won’t accept being evicted from their homes once again.”

He warned the Israeli regime that it would “pay the price for its crimes in al-Quds,” stressing, “We will continue the liberation battle until the occupation and settlers are evicted and all refugees and displaced people return to their homes.”

“The logic of dealing with the occupation is resistance until it ends,” he added.
