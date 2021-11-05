0
Friday 5 November 2021 - 02:21

Officer Says ‘Israel’ Needs To Be Ready As Large-scale Drill Ends

Story Code : 962091
Officer Says ‘Israel’ Needs To Be Ready As Large-scale Drill Ends
“It needs to be ready, and so do we. Whenever something should happen we all need to be ready, the citizens and the army,” said Training Officer of the Northern Command, Lt.-Col Yaniv Friedman.

Along with the Internal Front Command, all security and various governmental bodies as well as the Zionist Police and Magen David Adom participated in the drill that ended on Wednesday night.

Should a war break out with Hezbollah, tens of thousands of rockets are expected to be fired from Lebanon, with some 2,000 fired towards the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories each day, Zionist estimations suggest.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Ex-Spy Chief Warns Allies
Saudi Ex-Spy Chief Warns Allies' Trust in US Waning after Failure in Afghanistan
Russia: Terrorist Threat Still Coming from Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power
Russia: Terrorist Threat Still Coming from Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power
4 November 2021
Iranian Armed Forces: Signs Emerging On Global Stage Of Criminal US’ Decline
Iranian Armed Forces: Signs Emerging On Global Stage Of Criminal US’ Decline
4 November 2021
‘Israeli’ Missiles Attack Damascus Outskirts
‘Israeli’ Missiles Attack Damascus Outskirts
3 November 2021
Hackers Attack “Israeli” Engineering Firms, Leak Medical Records of 290k “Israeli” Patients
Hackers Attack “Israeli” Engineering Firms, Leak Medical Records of 290k “Israeli” Patients
3 November 2021
IRGC Dismantles US
IRGC Dismantles US' Attack on Iranian Oil Tanker in Oman Sea
3 November 2021
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Kabul Hospital Attack
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Kabul Hospital Attack
3 November 2021
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
2 November 2021
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
2 November 2021
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
2 November 2021
Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India, China
Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India, China
2 November 2021
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
31 October 2021
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
31 October 2021