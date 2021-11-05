0
Friday 5 November 2021 - 02:30

The Great Resignation: 20 Million Americans Quit Jobs This Year

Story Code : 962093
The Great Resignation: 20 Million Americans Quit Jobs This Year
An estimated 20 million Americans left their jobs this spring and summer, according to the latest federal data.

Only in August, a record 4.3 million abandoned their jobs, according to the US Department of Labor.

A survey by Morning Consult for Prudential in mid-September shows that 46% of full-time employed US adults are either actively looking for or considering a new job search.

The term “Great Resignation” was coined by the US academic Anthony Klotz for the wave of coronavirus pandemic “quits.”

American Airlines has had to cancel hundreds of flights this weekend due to staffing shortages triggered by weather-related disruptions, according to FlightAware data on Saturday.

“Quits,” according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, are rising in almost every industry, and that will likely have a lasting effect on the workplace, according to experts.

The rate of resignation was highest among workers in the technology and healthcare sectors and other fields experiencing pandemic-induced spikes in demand for their products and services.

Experts say the surge in resignations has been brewing for a while, particularly in academia, as many organizations were incredibly unreasonable with the amount of work they demanded with no reciprocity.

People who have outwardly successful careers and retirement accounts are dissatisfied and that dissatisfaction has resonated for a long time, while those who were poorly treated will continue to leave or be disengaged.

Georgia State University business school professor Isabelle Monlouis said one issue is the anger of older employees who witness younger peers getting bonuses and salary boosts while they get nothing.

Strikes have also affected a range of industries, including tech firm Amazon.com, and manufacturers like John Deere and food companies like Kellogg’s.

Tens of thousands of workers have also walked off the job at schools, hospitals and medical facilities.

Many cite the coronavirus pandemic as the main driver of the wave of resignations, but experts believe more than just the health crisis itself is to blame.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Ex-Spy Chief Warns Allies
Saudi Ex-Spy Chief Warns Allies' Trust in US Waning after Failure in Afghanistan
Russia: Terrorist Threat Still Coming from Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power
Russia: Terrorist Threat Still Coming from Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power
4 November 2021
Iranian Armed Forces: Signs Emerging On Global Stage Of Criminal US’ Decline
Iranian Armed Forces: Signs Emerging On Global Stage Of Criminal US’ Decline
4 November 2021
‘Israeli’ Missiles Attack Damascus Outskirts
‘Israeli’ Missiles Attack Damascus Outskirts
3 November 2021
Hackers Attack “Israeli” Engineering Firms, Leak Medical Records of 290k “Israeli” Patients
Hackers Attack “Israeli” Engineering Firms, Leak Medical Records of 290k “Israeli” Patients
3 November 2021
IRGC Dismantles US
IRGC Dismantles US' Attack on Iranian Oil Tanker in Oman Sea
3 November 2021
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Kabul Hospital Attack
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Kabul Hospital Attack
3 November 2021
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
2 November 2021
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
2 November 2021
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
2 November 2021
Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India, China
Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India, China
2 November 2021
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
31 October 2021
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
31 October 2021