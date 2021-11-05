West Bank Mosque Demolished by Israeli Forces

Islam Times - The Israeli regime’s forces razed a mosque to the ground in the town of Duma, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

According to Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official who monitors Israeli settlement activities and settler aggression in the West Bank, the Israeli forces on Thursday morning escorted a bulldozer into the town and razed the mosque to the ground. The mosque was built two years ago, he explained, on land owned by the residents of Duma, Wafa news agency reportedDaghlas added that the Israeli occupation forces also destroyed farm roads in the southern part of the town.The Palestinian Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs slammed the mosque demolition as a clear act of aggression against Muslim holy sites, according to the Middle East Monitor.Israel destroys Palestinian-owned homes and structures on a daily basis across the occupied West Bank. On Wednesday, for example, they demolished a Palestinian house in the Hebron Hills. The day before, they demolished five Palestinian homes south of the West Bank city of Salfit.The demolition of Palestinian homes and property takes place with little or no comment from the international community. Israel is allowed to act with impunity.