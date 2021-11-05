US Jewish Leaders Visit Saudi Arabia to Advance Normalization with Zionist Entity: Report

Islam Times - A group of about 20 US Jewish leaders visited Saudi Arabia recently to advance normalization with Zionist entity, with one member of the delegation saying that Riyadh is ready to normalize ties with the Israeli regime soon, Ynet reported.

The group visited Riyadh at the invitation of the Saudis and with the blessing of the Biden administration, according to the report.They met with senior officials, including at least six government ministers and members of the House of Saud ruling royal family, the report added.Jewish-American businessman Phil Rosen, a member of the delegation who is a personal friend of former Israeli prime minister and Likud opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, said that the Kingdom could join the so-called Abraham Accords soon.“The Saudis are preparing their citizens for normalization with Israel,” Rosen said. “They see Israel as a regional power and admire its ability defend itself.”Added Rosen: “I would not be surprised if we see normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel in the coming months or year.”The Biden administration has reportedly been urging the Saudis to establish diplomatic ties with the Zionist entity.Last year, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed the so-called Abraham Accords with the Zionist entity, with the later additions of Morocco and Sudan.In public statements, the Saudis say that the Palestinian issue must be resolved before they are ready to normalize relations. However, Rosen said that a Palestinian state is not a condition for “making peace” and that the Saudis are “waiting for the right moment.”