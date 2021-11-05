0
Friday 5 November 2021 - 04:15

US Jewish Leaders Visit Saudi Arabia to Advance Normalization with Zionist Entity: Report

Story Code : 962097
US Jewish Leaders Visit Saudi Arabia to Advance Normalization with Zionist Entity: Report
The group visited Riyadh at the invitation of the Saudis and with the blessing of the Biden administration, according to the report.

They met with senior officials, including at least six government ministers and members of the House of Saud ruling royal family, the report added.

Jewish-American businessman Phil Rosen, a member of the delegation who is a personal friend of former Israeli prime minister and Likud opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, said that the Kingdom could join the so-called Abraham Accords soon.

“The Saudis are preparing their citizens for normalization with Israel,” Rosen said. “They see Israel as a regional power and admire its ability defend itself.”

Added Rosen: “I would not be surprised if we see normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel in the coming months or year.”

The Biden administration has reportedly been urging the Saudis to establish diplomatic ties with the Zionist entity.

Last year, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed the so-called Abraham Accords with the Zionist entity, with the later additions of Morocco and Sudan.

In public statements, the Saudis say that the Palestinian issue must be resolved before they are ready to normalize relations. However, Rosen said that a Palestinian state is not a condition for “making peace” and that the Saudis are “waiting for the right moment.”
Related Stories
US Intelligence Agencies Hacked Cloud Servers Containing Wuhan Lab Virus Samples: Report
Islam Times - US intelligence agencies have gotten their hands on genetic blueprint data from virus samples being studied at the Wuhan Institute ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Ex-Spy Chief Warns Allies
Saudi Ex-Spy Chief Warns Allies' Trust in US Waning after Failure in Afghanistan
Russia: Terrorist Threat Still Coming from Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power
Russia: Terrorist Threat Still Coming from Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power
4 November 2021
Iranian Armed Forces: Signs Emerging On Global Stage Of Criminal US’ Decline
Iranian Armed Forces: Signs Emerging On Global Stage Of Criminal US’ Decline
4 November 2021
‘Israeli’ Missiles Attack Damascus Outskirts
‘Israeli’ Missiles Attack Damascus Outskirts
3 November 2021
Hackers Attack “Israeli” Engineering Firms, Leak Medical Records of 290k “Israeli” Patients
Hackers Attack “Israeli” Engineering Firms, Leak Medical Records of 290k “Israeli” Patients
3 November 2021
IRGC Dismantles US
IRGC Dismantles US' Attack on Iranian Oil Tanker in Oman Sea
3 November 2021
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Kabul Hospital Attack
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Kabul Hospital Attack
3 November 2021
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
2 November 2021
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
2 November 2021
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
2 November 2021
Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India, China
Russia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India, China
2 November 2021
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
US, Israel behind Cyberattack on Iran’s Fuel Distribution System: Official
31 October 2021
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
31 October 2021