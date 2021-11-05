Pentagon Official Confirms IRGC Seizure of Oil Tanker
The News Week quoted a US defense official as confirming that Iranian forces seized an oil tanker in the Sea of Oman last week, but the pentagon official claimed that the US naval forces were just observing the incident and did not confront IRGC.
However, the video of the incident released by the IRGC clearly shows that the US warships are in the vicinity of the oil tanker trying to steal it but their plot failed due to the rapid and decisive reaction of the IRGC forces.