Iranians Mark Student Day, 1979 US Embassy Takeover

Islam Times - Iranians in various cities have held marches in which they commemorated Student Day and marked youths’ takeover of the US embassy in Tehran in 1979 for its spying activities.

The Student Day marks martyrdom of two students killed at the hands of the Shah’s security forces in anti-government protests in 1979.Thousands have taken part in the ceremonies that were held in around 800 cities across the country despite a coronavirus restriction in place.The participants chanted “death to America” in show of anger over the US meddling in the Iranian affairs shortly after Islamic Revolution brought down the pro-Western monarchy led by Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.The incident is marked annually, with hundreds of thousands taking part.The participants issued a closing statement, saying that the day marks Iran’s struggle against global arrogance led by the US. It also stated that the “nation maintains its unwavering commitment and loyalty to the ideals of Imam Khomeini in which he sought global peace and justice and fought the cruel powers.”“We are committed to protraction of our revolution and we stand in the face of the world arrogance,” one participant said, apparently referring to the US which over the past 42 years since the installation of the Islamic Republic system remained hostile to Iran.The takeover of the embassy was so significant in the history of the modern Iran that Imam Khomeini called it “the second revolution.”The students who took over the embassy building found major spying documents in the embassy, though many of them were destroyed by the staff using shredders before the building was stormed.The embassy, dubbed by the Iranians the “den of espionage”, was seized by a number of students on November 3, 1979.Ever since, the US and Iran have had no diplomatic relations.