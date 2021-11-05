Al-Hakim: Iraq's Next Government Bears Great Responsibility

Islam Times - The head of Iraq's National State Forces Alliance said on Thursday that the next government bears a great responsibility.

Ammar al-Hakim was speaking at a meeting with the German ambassador to Iraq Martin Jaeger.Al-Hakim stressed that "the next stage requires more efforts to consolidate security and political stability in Iraq to achieve economic stability, leading to the advancement of the service reality in the country.".He pointed out that "the responsibility of the next government is great and it must be up to this responsibility," pointing out "the importance of the presence of German companies in the Iraqi market and the investment of opportunities offered by Iraq in the areas of reconstruction and construction.".Regarding the election results, he said, "We still hope for the commission and the judiciary in dealing with the challenges and problems posed by the political forces objecting to the election results with high transparency," stressing "the need to follow legal and peaceful means to demand rights."