Friday 5 November 2021 - 11:48

US State Department Approves First Major Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia Under Biden

“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of AIM-120C Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $650 million,” the State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement, according to The Hill, also said that the deal would "improve Saudi Arabia’s capability to address current and future threats by increasing its stock of medium-range missiles for its fighter aircraft fleet for its national defense." 

The Arab kingdom has requested to purchase 280 missiles and 596 LAU-128 Missile Rail Launchers, along with containers and support equipment, spare parts, U S government and contractor engineering, and a variety of support services, reported The Hill.

The delivery goes against campaign-time promises of Biden who said that he would stop sales of arms to the oil-wealthy monarchy. He even promised to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" during his campaign.

International rights groups have been criticizing the US president for not holding Saudi Arabia accountable for its crimes against humanity in Yemen war that caused the world’s biggest humanitarian catastrophe according to the UN agencies.

The war waged against neighboring Yemen has so far killed thousands, mainly women and children, and injured more. Millions were also displaced in the country.

The Saudis since 2015 have been using increasingly sophisticated US ammunition to deliberately destroy Yemen’s infrastructure, including schools and hospitals.

Besides arms provision, the Americans also provide logistics to the Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen, spotting targets and refueling fighter jets that conduct daily flights over Yemeni cities for bombardment.

The US is world’s largest arms exporter, with Saudi Arabia being its top customer. 
