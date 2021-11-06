0
Saturday 6 November 2021 - 02:26

FBI Documents Detail Broad Probe into Possible Saudi-9/11 Ties

Story Code : 962234
FBI Documents Detail Broad Probe into Possible Saudi-9/11 Ties
The documents show that the FBI extensively probed the level of support given to three Saudi nationals — including from a Saudi Embassy official in Washington, D.C., — once they landed in the US, including "procuring living quarters and assistance with assimilating" in the country.
 
The investigation also looked into whether the Saudi Embassy employee used his position to help "oversee and direct the facilitation of the hijackers," according to the recently released documents, which show the FBI sought to discern whether or not Saudi Arabian officials had advance knowledge of the attacks.
 
Previously, the 2004 9/11 Commission Report found little evidence that the Saudi government had been linked to the hijackers.
 
The FBI papers noted that that al Qaeda maintained strict separation between members playing different roles in its major attacks in a bid to maintain operational security.
 
The FBI concluded that it "has not identified additional groups or individuals responsible for the attack other than those currently charged."
 
The documents detail the investigation into Omar al-Bayoumi, who was thought to be a Saudi student in California and was suspected of providing logistical support to two of the hijackers, Nawaf Al-Hazmi and Khalid Al-Mihdhar.
 
The FBI documents also detail how the investigators spent nine years reviewing financials, telecommunication records, travel histories and conducting interviews with known associates of the hijackers to determine whether there was advance knowledge that they were in the US to conduct a terror attack.
 
Andrew Maloney, a lead lawyer for the victims' families, told CBS News that the FBI has "now released a substantial amount of very incriminating documents regarding the Saudi government's role in helping al Qaeda and these two hijackers in particular."
 
The Saudi embassy did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment but said in September that the kingdom “welcomes" the release of the documents related to the 2001 attacks.
 
The documents released follow another published on September 11, after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some such files public.
Related Stories
Sydney May Deploy Military Troops to Tighten COVID-19 Lockdown
Islam Times - More troops may be deployed to patrol the streets of Sydney to deter lockdown violators, officials said amid concerns the virus is ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Supply of Iran’s 20% Enriched Uranium Exceeds 210kg
Supply of Iran’s 20% Enriched Uranium Exceeds 210kg
US State Department Approves First Major Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia Under Biden
US State Department Approves First Major Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia Under Biden
5 November 2021
Dialogue Is the Only Solution to Political and Even Military Problems between Countries
Dialogue Is the Only Solution to Political and Even Military Problems between Countries
By Masoumeh Forouzan
5 November 2021
Saudi Ex-Spy Chief Warns Allies
Saudi Ex-Spy Chief Warns Allies' Trust in US Waning after Failure in Afghanistan
4 November 2021
Russia: Terrorist Threat Still Coming from Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power
Russia: Terrorist Threat Still Coming from Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power
4 November 2021
Iranian Armed Forces: Signs Emerging On Global Stage Of Criminal US’ Decline
Iranian Armed Forces: Signs Emerging On Global Stage Of Criminal US’ Decline
4 November 2021
‘Israeli’ Missiles Attack Damascus Outskirts
‘Israeli’ Missiles Attack Damascus Outskirts
3 November 2021
Hackers Attack “Israeli” Engineering Firms, Leak Medical Records of 290k “Israeli” Patients
Hackers Attack “Israeli” Engineering Firms, Leak Medical Records of 290k “Israeli” Patients
3 November 2021
IRGC Dismantles US
IRGC Dismantles US' Attack on Iranian Oil Tanker in Oman Sea
3 November 2021
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Kabul Hospital Attack
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Kabul Hospital Attack
3 November 2021
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
Trump in 570 KVI Interview: «Israel» Literally Owned Congress
2 November 2021
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
Military Officers Say Torture in Guantanamo A Source of Shame for US Gov’t
2 November 2021
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
Multiple Explosions, Gunfire near Military Hospital in Afghan Capital
2 November 2021