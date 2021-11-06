0
Saturday 6 November 2021 - 03:04

Russian Diplomat Found Dead Outside Embassy in Berlin

The body of the 35-year-old man was found early on October 19 by Berlin police officers guarding the building, the magazine said. Quoting security sources, it said the man had fallen from an upper floor at the embassy.

According to Der Spiegel, it was reported on Friday that police had recovered the body of a Russian diplomat who apparently fell from an embassy window.

The German media claim that the man had been identified as a member of the Federal Security Service (FSB), Russia’s main intelligence and law enforcement agency.

The embassy confirmed in a statement to Interfax news agency that a Russian diplomat had died but said it was "not commenting on this tragic event for ethical reasons".

Berlin police declined to comment and directed all questions to public prosecutors, who said they could neither confirm nor deny the Der Spiegel report. The discovery of a body outside the Russian diplomatic mission had not previously been reported. 
