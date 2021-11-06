0
Saturday 6 November 2021 - 06:18

More Than 2,100 Shipments of Coalition Military Equipment Evacuated from Iraq

"The participating sides identified how the coalition will continue to support the Iraqi security forces through its role in advice, assistance and empowerment and agreed to re-evaluate progress in their relationship on a quarterly basis,” it said, Anadolu news agency reported.

The command also noted "the successful transfer of ownership of equipment to the Iraqi side during the past months, which included more than 1,800 armored wheels, cranes, water tanks and other vehicles, which contributed to increase the mobility of the Iraqi security forces and enabling them to protect Iraqi citizens from ISIS (also known as ISIL or Daesh).”

It said the Iraqi government affirmed its commitment once again to protect the members of the international coalition who provide advice, assistance and empowerment to the Iraqi security forces. It added that the members of the coalition are present at the invitation of Iraq in accordance with Iraqi sovereignty and international laws and norms.

"The parties agreed to continue holding their regular sessions through future meetings with the Iraqi Security Coordination Group for the purpose of completing the discussion of the remaining steps to complete the transition of the coalition forces to the non-combat role by the time specified for it at the end of this year," the statement said.

Coalition forces of more than 60 states under the leadership of the US have been supporting Iraqi forces in their fight against Daesh since 2014.

The Baghdad and Washington administrations agreed on July 26 that US combat forces would withdraw from the country by the end of the year.

 
More than 20 Dead after Floods in South India
Islam Times - At least 22 people were killed after heavy rains lashed the south Indian state of Kerala over the weekend, officials said.
