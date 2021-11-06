0
Saturday 6 November 2021 - 06:25

Egypt to Propose Prisoner Swap to Zionist Entity: Report

Egyptian sources told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that the details of the deal are ready and it is just waiting for the green light from the Israeli occupation.

The deal was reportedly finalized with the Gaza factions during meetings between Egyptian officials and Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Cairo in recent weeks.

The report added that Kamel will also discuss continuing efforts to reach an ‘agreement for calm’ between Gaza and the Zionist entity, as well as topics such as Iran and the security situation in Syria during his visit.

According to the report, Egypt and Israel have exchanged intelligence about what sources said the types of weapons supplied by Iran to its allies in the region. The sources told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that “these weapons represent a direct threat to the security situation in the entire region, not just Israel.”
