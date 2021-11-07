0
Sunday 7 November 2021 - 07:20

Iran's Army Kicks Off 'Zulfiqar 1400' Joint Military Drills

Story Code : 962428
Iran
The drills began with the participation of infantry, armored and mechanized units, air defense systems, and naval surface and submarine vessels supported by fighter jets and UAVs on the shores of Makran, southern Iran.

The spokesman for the 'Zulfiqar 1400' joint drills, Rear Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi, stated that the operation to collect electronic, signal, and information of the attacking forces using listening and navigation systems of tactical and coastal units was successfully carried out.

He noted that monitoring the country's airspace and the general area of the drills in Iran's southern waters and testing air defense systems to deal with hostile targets and air patrol operations are other parts of the scenarios that would be practiced in the drills.

Rear Admiral Mousavi said the message of the drills to the regional countries is the readiness to establish peace and friendship by relying on regional capacities since history has shown that trans-regional countries have been belligerent actors and have brought nothing but insecurity, war, and occupation to the West Asian region.
Related Stories
Iran, China, Others to Be Part of Joint Military Drills in Russia
Islam Times - Iranian, Chinese, and Russian forces will take part in joint military exercises in southern Russia later this month along with troops ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran
Iran's Army Kicks Off 'Zulfiqar 1400' Joint Military Drills
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
7 November 2021
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
7 November 2021
West’s Permit for Rights Meetings by Terror Group ’Ridiculous’: Iranian Official
West’s Permit for Rights Meetings by Terror Group ’Ridiculous’: Iranian Official
7 November 2021
Russia: Recurrent Missile Strikes by Israel in Syria
Russia: Recurrent Missile Strikes by Israel in Syria 'Alarming'
6 November 2021
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
6 November 2021
Bahrainis Urge End to ‘Futile’ War on Yemen, Slam Normalization of Ties with Israel
Bahrainis Urge End to ‘Futile’ War on Yemen, Slam Normalization of Ties with Israel
6 November 2021
Egypt to Propose Prisoner Swap to Zionist Entity: Report
Egypt to Propose Prisoner Swap to Zionist Entity: Report
6 November 2021
Supply of Iran’s 20% Enriched Uranium Exceeds 210kg
Supply of Iran’s 20% Enriched Uranium Exceeds 210kg
5 November 2021
US State Department Approves First Major Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia Under Biden
US State Department Approves First Major Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia Under Biden
5 November 2021
Dialogue Is the Only Solution to Political and Even Military Problems between Countries
Dialogue Is the Only Solution to Political and Even Military Problems between Countries
By Masoumeh Forouzan
5 November 2021
Saudi Ex-Spy Chief Warns Allies
Saudi Ex-Spy Chief Warns Allies' Trust in US Waning after Failure in Afghanistan
4 November 2021
Russia: Terrorist Threat Still Coming from Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power
Russia: Terrorist Threat Still Coming from Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power
4 November 2021