Iran's Army Kicks Off 'Zulfiqar 1400' Joint Military Drills

Islam Times - The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran commenced the main stages of 'Zulfiqar 1400' joint military drills on Sunday morning.

The drills began with the participation of infantry, armored and mechanized units, air defense systems, and naval surface and submarine vessels supported by fighter jets and UAVs on the shores of Makran, southern Iran.The spokesman for the 'Zulfiqar 1400' joint drills, Rear Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi, stated that the operation to collect electronic, signal, and information of the attacking forces using listening and navigation systems of tactical and coastal units was successfully carried out.He noted that monitoring the country's airspace and the general area of the drills in Iran's southern waters and testing air defense systems to deal with hostile targets and air patrol operations are other parts of the scenarios that would be practiced in the drills.Rear Admiral Mousavi said the message of the drills to the regional countries is the readiness to establish peace and friendship by relying on regional capacities since history has shown that trans-regional countries have been belligerent actors and have brought nothing but insecurity, war, and occupation to the West Asian region.