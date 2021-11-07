0
Sunday 7 November 2021 - 07:22

Biden Says He Doesn’t See OPEC+ Shifting to Help with Oil Prices

This came during a press conference of Joe Biden in response to a question about the “OPEC Plus” rejection of his call to pump more oil, and when he could allow the use of the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

“Well, first of all, I didn’t expect OPEC to respond, Russia and Saudi Arabia to respond,” Biden said. “They’ll pump more oil, but if they pump enough that’s different.” “There are other tools in our arsenal. Dealing with other countries, in due course, I will talk about,” he added.

And last Thursday, the “OPEC Plus” group decided to keep the plan to increase production at the scheduled level without change, despite US pressure to increase production. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that he had held talks with the United States on all levels, but the “OPEC Plus” group did the “right job.”

On October 22, Biden, in a CNN interview, linked the rise in fuel prices in the United States with the rise in global oil prices to record levels, in Saudi Arabia and the lack of supply from OPEC countries and “a lot of people in the Middle East” who want Talk to him but he rules out talking to them.

Biden did not specify who the people in the Middle East want to talk to, but the US president has confirmed since taking office that he will not communicate with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and will only communicate with King Salman bin Abdulaziz, after the publication of the intelligence report on the killing of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
