0
Sunday 7 November 2021 - 08:22

At Least Seven Killed in Landmine Blast in Syria’s Homs

Story Code : 962433
At Least Seven Killed in Landmine Blast in Syria’s Homs
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights announced the blast of a landmine left over from the war in Palmyra Desert in eastern Homs province on Sunday, RT reported.

According to the report, at least seven people were killed in the landmine blast.

In the same direction, the landmine was exploded en route a vehicle at Al-Dawa District at one of the roads in Homs province.

The victims included passengers of a car, including two women, a child and four young men.

In a cowardly move, terrorist groups use landmines in these areas and also agricultural land areas before retreating from villages and towns.

The situation in Syria is stabilizing with the advancement of government forces and the army in a way that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping over the phone yesterday. According to the report, Bashar al-Assad praised China's support for Syria in protecting its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity as well as Beijing's opposition to the intervention of foreigners in Syria’s internal affairs.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran
Iran's Army Kicks Off 'Zulfiqar 1400' Joint Military Drills
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
7 November 2021
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
7 November 2021
West’s Permit for Rights Meetings by Terror Group ’Ridiculous’: Iranian Official
West’s Permit for Rights Meetings by Terror Group ’Ridiculous’: Iranian Official
7 November 2021
Russia: Recurrent Missile Strikes by Israel in Syria
Russia: Recurrent Missile Strikes by Israel in Syria 'Alarming'
6 November 2021
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
6 November 2021
Bahrainis Urge End to ‘Futile’ War on Yemen, Slam Normalization of Ties with Israel
Bahrainis Urge End to ‘Futile’ War on Yemen, Slam Normalization of Ties with Israel
6 November 2021
Egypt to Propose Prisoner Swap to Zionist Entity: Report
Egypt to Propose Prisoner Swap to Zionist Entity: Report
6 November 2021
Supply of Iran’s 20% Enriched Uranium Exceeds 210kg
Supply of Iran’s 20% Enriched Uranium Exceeds 210kg
5 November 2021
US State Department Approves First Major Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia Under Biden
US State Department Approves First Major Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia Under Biden
5 November 2021
Dialogue Is the Only Solution to Political and Even Military Problems between Countries
Dialogue Is the Only Solution to Political and Even Military Problems between Countries
By Masoumeh Forouzan
5 November 2021
Saudi Ex-Spy Chief Warns Allies
Saudi Ex-Spy Chief Warns Allies' Trust in US Waning after Failure in Afghanistan
4 November 2021
Russia: Terrorist Threat Still Coming from Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power
Russia: Terrorist Threat Still Coming from Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power
4 November 2021