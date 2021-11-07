0
Sunday 7 November 2021 - 08:24

Russia Tries to Resolve Iran-IAEA Issues: Ryabkov

Story Code : 962434
Russia Tries to Resolve Iran-IAEA Issues: Ryabkov
According to Russian local media, Russia 24 TV, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stressed his country's abidance by the JCPOA agreement in its original format in a speech on Saturday.

Negotiations in Vienna for the effective implementation of Iran nuclear deal or the JCPOA and the lifting of oppressive US sanctions on Iran will resume on November 29.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also spoke by telephone on Saturday about the resumption of the Vienna talks on JCPOA revival and stressed the effective implementation of the agreement.

Russia's Permanent Representative for Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said recently that all the JCPOA participants in the Vienna talks have called for result-oriented negotiations.

The European Union (EU) has recently issued an official statement announcing that the next round of the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting will resume in Vienna on November 29 and that participants are expected to continue consultations on the full and effective implementation of the agreement.

Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were postponed at the end of the previous Iranian administration under Rouhani until the formation of the new government in Iran under President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Ali Bagheri, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, tweeted on Wednesday that the Vienna talks will start on November 29th with the aim of removing the illegal and inhumane sanctions.
Related Stories
Russia, Iran, EU, China work to counter US: Ryabkov
Islam Times - Russia, Iran, Europe and China will intensify work in coming days to counter unilateral US sanctions and Washington’s efforts to undermine a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran,...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran
Iran's Army Kicks Off 'Zulfiqar 1400' Joint Military Drills
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
7 November 2021
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
7 November 2021
West’s Permit for Rights Meetings by Terror Group ’Ridiculous’: Iranian Official
West’s Permit for Rights Meetings by Terror Group ’Ridiculous’: Iranian Official
7 November 2021
Russia: Recurrent Missile Strikes by Israel in Syria
Russia: Recurrent Missile Strikes by Israel in Syria 'Alarming'
6 November 2021
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
6 November 2021
Bahrainis Urge End to ‘Futile’ War on Yemen, Slam Normalization of Ties with Israel
Bahrainis Urge End to ‘Futile’ War on Yemen, Slam Normalization of Ties with Israel
6 November 2021
Egypt to Propose Prisoner Swap to Zionist Entity: Report
Egypt to Propose Prisoner Swap to Zionist Entity: Report
6 November 2021
Supply of Iran’s 20% Enriched Uranium Exceeds 210kg
Supply of Iran’s 20% Enriched Uranium Exceeds 210kg
5 November 2021
US State Department Approves First Major Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia Under Biden
US State Department Approves First Major Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia Under Biden
5 November 2021
Dialogue Is the Only Solution to Political and Even Military Problems between Countries
Dialogue Is the Only Solution to Political and Even Military Problems between Countries
By Masoumeh Forouzan
5 November 2021
Saudi Ex-Spy Chief Warns Allies
Saudi Ex-Spy Chief Warns Allies' Trust in US Waning after Failure in Afghanistan
4 November 2021
Russia: Terrorist Threat Still Coming from Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power
Russia: Terrorist Threat Still Coming from Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power
4 November 2021