Funerals in Najaf for Baghdad Election Protest Victims, Renewed Sit-in in Baghdad

Islam Times - Supporters of parties which are disputing the results of Iraq general election in October have held a funeral procession in the city of Najaf for the victims killed in clashes with security forces.

Supporters carried coffins draped with the Iraqi flag through the streets and chanted, “There is only one God.” Meanwhile in Baghdad, officials from parties disputing the election results gathered supporters in a renewed sit-in, set up in front of the city’s fortified Green Zone.Citing Iraq’s Joint Operations Command, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported that an investigation has begun into the deaths and injuries of demonstrators and security forces after clashes in Baghdad on Friday.Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi ordered the formation of a committee to investigate following clashes between security forces and supporters of parties disputing the results of the October vote.Police fired tear gas and live ammunition into the air as scores of the protesters threw stones and tried to advance towards Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies, the security sources said.Hospital sources said that more than 21 protesters were hurt mostly from smoke inhalation and nine policeman injured by stones.