Hezbollah’s Stockpile of over 100,000 Missiles Threatens Israel

Israel is gearing up for a multi-sided military confrontation in the wake of recent developments in the West Asia region, victories of resistance groups in Syria, Palestine and Yemen, and Hezbollah’s growing regional influence and role. This is while the regime is suffering from serious security circles and military shortcomings in order to manage the status quo, the Hebrew-language daily newspaper Israel Hayom reported.The report described Israel's 33-day war on Lebanon back in the summer of 2006 as a wake-up call for the regime, stating that occupied territories are now within striking distance of more than 100,000 missiles from Lebanon, in addition to tens of thousands more from Gaza-based Palestinian resistance fighters.The Israel Hayom went on to highlight that Israel’s existing missile systems are neither capable of intercepting such a number of missiles and rockets, nor can protect Israeli settlers as well.Israeli media estimate that Lebanon’s Hezbollah currently possesses an arsenal of 150,000 missiles of different types, warning that the resistance movement will be capable of firing up to 3,000 missiles toward the occupied territories per day if a war breaks out.“According to the estimates of the Israeli occupation army, the arsenal of Hezbollah includes 150,000 missiles of various types,” Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television news network quoted Israel’s Hebrew-language Walla website as saying on July 14The report added that Hezbollah’s arsenal includes “missiles with a range of 15 to 700 kilometers, winged missiles with a range of 200 kilometers and drones capable of covering a distance of 400 kilometers.”“In any upcoming confrontation with the organization (Hezbollah), the Israeli army estimates that around 1,000-3,000 rockets will be fired per day,” it added.Additionally, former Israeli army chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot has warned of the threat posed to the regime by Hezbollah, saying the resistance movement possesses thousands of long-range rockets and dozens or more precision-guided missiles.Speaking to The Jerusalem Post newspaper in early July, Eisenkot discussed “the unmatched more than 150,000 rocket threat,” which the group presents to Israel.He said the movement, which is Lebanon’s de facto military power, has “strengthened its capabilities” since the 2006 war.Lebanon fought off two Israeli wars in 2000 and 2006. On both occasions, battleground contribution by Hezbollah proved an indispensable asset, forcing the Israeli military into a retreat.