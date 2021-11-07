0
Sunday 7 November 2021 - 09:12

China Condemns ’Ruthless Verdict’ in US Probe into Kabul Drone Strike

Story Code : 962442
China Condemns ’Ruthless Verdict’ in US Probe into Kabul Drone Strike
“Afghan lives matter. We urge the US side to respect the lives and human rights of the Afghan people, disclose the truth of the incident to the public, bring perpetrators to justice and offer compensations to the family members of the victims,” Wang Wenbin said on Thursday in a press conference.

On November 2, US Air Force Inspector General Lt. Gen. Sami D. Said briefed the news media about an investigation into an August drone strike in Afghanistan that left 10 civilians including seven children dead and said the US did not violate any laws, including the Law of War.

“At the time, US personnel mistakenly thought the car was operated by ISIS-K who intended to target evacuees and military forces with explosives at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan's capital,” explained US official referring to Khorasan branch of Daesh terrorist group.

“The result of the US investigation is the most callous and ruthless “verdict” for the more than 32 million Afghan people who suffered so much from the scourge of war. This investigation once again reveals the arrogance, hypocrisy and double standard of the US on human rights issues,” Wenbin reacted.

The Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesman also expressed dissatisfaction with the United Nations for being silent and not investigating the war crimes committed during the 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan.

“In the past 20 years, US military operations including the war in Afghanistan have resulted in over 800,000 deaths, of which about 335,000 were civilians. The international community has yet to see any investigation or accountability in the US. This is an indelible stain in the history of international human rights,” he said.

Wenbin added that the US should stop its interference in other countries’ internal affairs in the name of democracy and human rights, and should earnestly respect and protect human rights, especially those of people in developing countries and prevent recurring human rights violations.”

The US has repeatedly accused China of violating human rights regarding the millions of Muslims residing in Xinjiang state and in return Chinese officials have cited that as an excuse the US side has made to only detain Chinese solar products.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran
Iran's Army Kicks Off 'Zulfiqar 1400' Joint Military Drills
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
7 November 2021
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
7 November 2021
West’s Permit for Rights Meetings by Terror Group ’Ridiculous’: Iranian Official
West’s Permit for Rights Meetings by Terror Group ’Ridiculous’: Iranian Official
7 November 2021
Russia: Recurrent Missile Strikes by Israel in Syria
Russia: Recurrent Missile Strikes by Israel in Syria 'Alarming'
6 November 2021
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
6 November 2021
Bahrainis Urge End to ‘Futile’ War on Yemen, Slam Normalization of Ties with Israel
Bahrainis Urge End to ‘Futile’ War on Yemen, Slam Normalization of Ties with Israel
6 November 2021
Egypt to Propose Prisoner Swap to Zionist Entity: Report
Egypt to Propose Prisoner Swap to Zionist Entity: Report
6 November 2021
Supply of Iran’s 20% Enriched Uranium Exceeds 210kg
Supply of Iran’s 20% Enriched Uranium Exceeds 210kg
5 November 2021
US State Department Approves First Major Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia Under Biden
US State Department Approves First Major Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia Under Biden
5 November 2021
Dialogue Is the Only Solution to Political and Even Military Problems between Countries
Dialogue Is the Only Solution to Political and Even Military Problems between Countries
By Masoumeh Forouzan
5 November 2021
Saudi Ex-Spy Chief Warns Allies
Saudi Ex-Spy Chief Warns Allies' Trust in US Waning after Failure in Afghanistan
4 November 2021
Russia: Terrorist Threat Still Coming from Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power
Russia: Terrorist Threat Still Coming from Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power
4 November 2021