0
Sunday 7 November 2021 - 09:13

Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds

Story Code : 962443
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
"My position, and it was presented to the Americans ... is that there is no place for a U.S. consulate which serves the Palestinians in Jerusalem (al-Quds). We are voicing our opinion consistently, quietly, without drama," Bennett told reporters.

US former President Donald Trump controversially moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds and the consulate that served as America’s de facto embassy to the Palestinians was incorporated into the embassy as the Palestinian Affairs Unit. The move drew the ire of Palestinians, who view East al-Quds as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Giving the occupied East al-Quds back to the Palestinians repeatedly has been suggested as a part of the so-called two-state solution--backed by the West-- to the simmering conflict, but the Israeli regime authorities have apparently ruled out the possibility of such a deal.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, speaking next to Bennett, proposed reopening the consulate in the de-facto seat of Palestinian government in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

"If they (the United States) want to open a consulate in Ramallah, we have no problem with that," he said.

In Ramallah, the spokesman of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas rejected Lapid's comments.

"We will only accept a U.S. consulate in al-Quds, the capital of the Palestinian state. That was what the U.S. administration had announced and had committed itself to doing,” Nabil Abu Rudeineh told Reuters.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last month Washington would "be moving forward with the process of opening a consulate as part of deepening of those ties with the Palestinians", although one of his senior staff also said Israel's rejection of the plan was an obstacle. 

"My understanding (is) that we need the consent of the host government to open any diplomatic facility," Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian McKeon said during a U.S. Senate hearing when queried on the consulate standoff.
Related Stories
Netanyahu Office Warned Ben Gvir of Gaza Rockets If He Didn’t Leave Al-Quds
Islam Times - Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office urged a far-right Knesset [Zionist parliament] member to pack up his “parliamentary ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran
Iran's Army Kicks Off 'Zulfiqar 1400' Joint Military Drills
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
7 November 2021
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
7 November 2021
West’s Permit for Rights Meetings by Terror Group ’Ridiculous’: Iranian Official
West’s Permit for Rights Meetings by Terror Group ’Ridiculous’: Iranian Official
7 November 2021
Russia: Recurrent Missile Strikes by Israel in Syria
Russia: Recurrent Missile Strikes by Israel in Syria 'Alarming'
6 November 2021
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
6 November 2021
Bahrainis Urge End to ‘Futile’ War on Yemen, Slam Normalization of Ties with Israel
Bahrainis Urge End to ‘Futile’ War on Yemen, Slam Normalization of Ties with Israel
6 November 2021
Egypt to Propose Prisoner Swap to Zionist Entity: Report
Egypt to Propose Prisoner Swap to Zionist Entity: Report
6 November 2021
Supply of Iran’s 20% Enriched Uranium Exceeds 210kg
Supply of Iran’s 20% Enriched Uranium Exceeds 210kg
5 November 2021
US State Department Approves First Major Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia Under Biden
US State Department Approves First Major Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia Under Biden
5 November 2021
Dialogue Is the Only Solution to Political and Even Military Problems between Countries
Dialogue Is the Only Solution to Political and Even Military Problems between Countries
By Masoumeh Forouzan
5 November 2021
Saudi Ex-Spy Chief Warns Allies
Saudi Ex-Spy Chief Warns Allies' Trust in US Waning after Failure in Afghanistan
4 November 2021
Russia: Terrorist Threat Still Coming from Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power
Russia: Terrorist Threat Still Coming from Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power
4 November 2021