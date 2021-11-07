Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims

Islam Times - The Iraqi military has claimed that a drone laden with explosives targeted the residence of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi early on Sunday, adding that he escaped the "assassination".

Iraq's Security Media Cell claimed the attack was a "failed assassination attempt against the Prime Minister" which involved a "booby-trapped drone". The Security Media Cell added that al-Kadhimi was "in good health" and that security forces were taking "necessary measures" in the aftermath of the attack.There have also been reports of shots ringing out near al-Kadhimi’s home in the heavily fortified Green Zone.Soon after news of the attack went public, al-Kadhimi issued a statement on social media indicating he had not been hurt."I am fine, praise be to God, among my people," he continued, before calling for "calm and restraint from everyone".The reported assassination attempt took place just a day after tense clashes erupted in Baghdad over the results of last month's parliamentary election that many Iraqi parties called fabricated. Several were killed and over a hundred people were injured on Friday as protesters tried to storm Baghdad's Green Zone. Riot police responded to protests with tear gas and reportedly fired shots in the air. Reports indicated that the demonstrators were protesting voter fraud, demanding recount of the ballots ahead pending the release of the final result of the vote.A spokesperson for the Iraqi Al-Sadiqoun Bloc suggested that the incident might be a false flag operation to cover up for the government’s handling of the Friday’s election protests that reportedly resulted in deaths of several protesters and multiple injuries among demonstrators and officers.