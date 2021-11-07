0
Sunday 7 November 2021 - 09:17

Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims

Story Code : 962444
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
Iraq's Security Media Cell claimed the attack was a "failed assassination attempt against the Prime Minister" which involved a "booby-trapped drone". The Security Media Cell added that al-Kadhimi was "in good health" and that security forces were taking "necessary measures" in the aftermath of the attack.

There have also been reports of shots ringing out near al-Kadhimi’s home in the heavily fortified Green Zone.

Soon after news of the attack went public, al-Kadhimi issued a statement on social media indicating he had not been hurt.

"I am fine, praise be to God, among my people," he continued, before calling for "calm and restraint from everyone".

The reported assassination attempt took place just a day after tense clashes erupted in Baghdad over the results of last month's parliamentary election that many Iraqi parties called fabricated. Several were killed and over a hundred people were injured on Friday as protesters tried to storm Baghdad's Green Zone. Riot police responded to protests with tear gas and reportedly fired shots in the air. Reports indicated that the demonstrators were protesting voter fraud, demanding recount of the ballots ahead pending the release of the final result of the vote.

A spokesperson for the Iraqi Al-Sadiqoun Bloc suggested that the incident might be a false flag operation to cover up for the government’s handling of the Friday’s election protests that reportedly resulted in deaths of several protesters and multiple injuries among demonstrators and officers.
Related Stories
Jihadists mock Egypt army claims of Sinai victories
Islam Times - A jihadist group on Wednesday poured scorn on the Egyptian military's claims of victories in the restive Sinai peninsula where the army said it launched deadly air strikes ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran
Iran's Army Kicks Off 'Zulfiqar 1400' Joint Military Drills
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
7 November 2021
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
7 November 2021
West’s Permit for Rights Meetings by Terror Group ’Ridiculous’: Iranian Official
West’s Permit for Rights Meetings by Terror Group ’Ridiculous’: Iranian Official
7 November 2021
Russia: Recurrent Missile Strikes by Israel in Syria
Russia: Recurrent Missile Strikes by Israel in Syria 'Alarming'
6 November 2021
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
6 November 2021
Bahrainis Urge End to ‘Futile’ War on Yemen, Slam Normalization of Ties with Israel
Bahrainis Urge End to ‘Futile’ War on Yemen, Slam Normalization of Ties with Israel
6 November 2021
Egypt to Propose Prisoner Swap to Zionist Entity: Report
Egypt to Propose Prisoner Swap to Zionist Entity: Report
6 November 2021
Supply of Iran’s 20% Enriched Uranium Exceeds 210kg
Supply of Iran’s 20% Enriched Uranium Exceeds 210kg
5 November 2021
US State Department Approves First Major Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia Under Biden
US State Department Approves First Major Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia Under Biden
5 November 2021
Dialogue Is the Only Solution to Political and Even Military Problems between Countries
Dialogue Is the Only Solution to Political and Even Military Problems between Countries
By Masoumeh Forouzan
5 November 2021
Saudi Ex-Spy Chief Warns Allies
Saudi Ex-Spy Chief Warns Allies' Trust in US Waning after Failure in Afghanistan
4 November 2021
Russia: Terrorist Threat Still Coming from Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power
Russia: Terrorist Threat Still Coming from Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power
4 November 2021