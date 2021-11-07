0
Sunday 7 November 2021 - 10:12

Libyan FM Suspended from Office Due to ‘Violations’

Story Code : 962453
Libyan FM Suspended from Office Due to ‘Violations’
"Ms. El Mangoush’s tenure as the foreign minister is suspended due to an ongoing investigation into managerial violations that she had committed in the state’s foreign policy," the ruling says.

According to Al-Arabia, the document also adds that El Mangoush "acts independently on the foreign arena on behalf of the Libyan state and does not coordinate her actions with the Council".

A special commission, chaired by Deputy Head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Abdullah Al-Lafi, has been set up to investigate the matter. El Mangoush was barred from leaving the country.

Libya’s Ambassadors to the United States and Oman, as well as the country’s envoy to the Arab Leage, filed complaints to the country’s Prosecutor General, accusing the foreign minister of abuse of office.

Earlier, El Mangoush insisted on the diplomats’ return, because their credentials had expired. However, in accordance with the country’s laws, only the Presidential Council has the authority to appoint and recall ambassadors.

From the very beginning, influential Islamic political groups opposed El Mangoush, who is strongly against Turkish military presence in the country and is pressing for withdrawal of foreign mercenaries from the Libyan territory.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran
Iran's Army Kicks Off 'Zulfiqar 1400' Joint Military Drills
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
7 November 2021
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
7 November 2021
West’s Permit for Rights Meetings by Terror Group ’Ridiculous’: Iranian Official
West’s Permit for Rights Meetings by Terror Group ’Ridiculous’: Iranian Official
7 November 2021
Russia: Recurrent Missile Strikes by Israel in Syria
Russia: Recurrent Missile Strikes by Israel in Syria 'Alarming'
6 November 2021
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
6 November 2021
Bahrainis Urge End to ‘Futile’ War on Yemen, Slam Normalization of Ties with Israel
Bahrainis Urge End to ‘Futile’ War on Yemen, Slam Normalization of Ties with Israel
6 November 2021
Egypt to Propose Prisoner Swap to Zionist Entity: Report
Egypt to Propose Prisoner Swap to Zionist Entity: Report
6 November 2021
Supply of Iran’s 20% Enriched Uranium Exceeds 210kg
Supply of Iran’s 20% Enriched Uranium Exceeds 210kg
5 November 2021
US State Department Approves First Major Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia Under Biden
US State Department Approves First Major Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia Under Biden
5 November 2021
Dialogue Is the Only Solution to Political and Even Military Problems between Countries
Dialogue Is the Only Solution to Political and Even Military Problems between Countries
By Masoumeh Forouzan
5 November 2021
Saudi Ex-Spy Chief Warns Allies
Saudi Ex-Spy Chief Warns Allies' Trust in US Waning after Failure in Afghanistan
4 November 2021
Russia: Terrorist Threat Still Coming from Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power
Russia: Terrorist Threat Still Coming from Afghanistan After Taliban Came to Power
4 November 2021