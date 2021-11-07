0
Sunday 7 November 2021 - 10:52

Alleged Mastermind Behind Attack on Colombian President Arrested

Story Code : 962459
"We tracked him down and captured him. Alias ​​‘Aurelio’, the alleged mastermind of the terrorist attack on the helicopter of President Ivan Duque on June 25 in Cucuta," Molano wrote on Twitter on Saturday, Sputnik reported.

According to the defense minister, the suspect was arrested as a result of a special operation carried out in the department of Norte de Santander, which borders Venezuela.

On June 25, Duque's helicopter was shot at from the ground, though no casualties were reported. A separate attack occurred in mid-June, when over 35 military personnel were injured in a car bomb explosion at an army base in Cucuta.

The Middle Magdalena Bloc of the FARC-EP (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - People's Army) claimed responsibility for the attacks in July.
