Monday 8 November 2021 - 03:12

Hezbollah Denounces Attack on Iraqi PM, Urges Preserving of Iraq’s Security

Story Code : 962532
Hezbollah Denounces Attack on Iraqi PM, Urges Preserving of Iraq’s Security
Hezbollah issued the following statement:
 
Hezbollah condemns in the strongest terms the treacherous attack that targeted the house of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and felicitates him on his well-being and the well-being of those with him, calling for a thorough and decisive investigation to uncover the circumstances of this attack, those behind it and its sinister goals.
 
Furthermore, Hezbollah urges that sincere efforts be made to prevent sedition, maintain security and stability, and address political differences with wisdom, dialogue, patience, communication and firm determination to find peaceful solutions and block the way in front of whoever wants to bring down Iraq from within in order to serve the projects of the enemies. God protect the great Iraq and its people.
